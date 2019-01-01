Mountainview Energy Ltd is engaged in the business of exploration, acquisition, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in the State of Montana, and the State of North Dakota USA. Its mission is to drill and explore for oil and gas in the Williston Basin Bakken/Three Forks play and the South Alberta Bakken play. The company's projects include 12 Gage Baken/Three Forks Project, Williston Basin Non-Operated Wells, Ponders Project and Red Creek and West Pondera.