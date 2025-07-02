Hut 8, Greenbrier And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling over 100 points on Wednesday.
Shares of Hut 8 Corp. HUT rose sharply during Wednesday's session after announcing a key infrastructure win in Ontario.
The company revealed that its joint venture, Far North Power Corp., formed alongside Macquarie Equipment Finance Ltd., a subsidiary of Macquarie Group, has secured new five-year capacity agreements for all four of its Ontario-based natural gas power plants.
Hut 8 shares jumped 15.2% to $21.28 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Blue Gold Limited BGL gained 56.88% to $112.84 after jumping 74% on Tuesday.
- Namib Minerals NAMM rose 45.8% to $10.02 after declining 9% on Tuesday.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX surged 16.5% to $54.74 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC gained 16.2% to $11.60.
- Prime Medicine, Inc. PRME rose 15.3% to $3.1350.
- Precigen, Inc. PGEN rose 13.6% to $1.65.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ gained 13.4% to $17.35.
- Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. SION rose 10.5% to $20.07.
- Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK gained 10.4% to $2.63.
- Critical Metals Corp. CRML rose 9.4% to $3.5760.
- MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 7.1% to $16.81.
