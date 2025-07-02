Hut 8, Greenbrier And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling over 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. HUT rose sharply during Wednesday's session after announcing a key infrastructure win in Ontario.

The company revealed that its joint venture, Far North Power Corp., formed alongside Macquarie Equipment Finance Ltd., a subsidiary of Macquarie Group, has secured new five-year capacity agreements for all four of its Ontario-based natural gas power plants.

Hut 8 shares jumped 15.2% to $21.28 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Blue Gold Limited BGL gained 56.88% to $112.84 after jumping 74% on Tuesday.

gained 56.88% to $112.84 after jumping 74% on Tuesday. Namib Minerals NAMM rose 45.8% to $10.02 after declining 9% on Tuesday.

rose 45.8% to $10.02 after declining 9% on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, In c. GBX surged 16.5% to $54.74 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter.

c. surged 16.5% to $54.74 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter. Ramaco Resources, In c. METC gained 16.2% to $11.60.

c. gained 16.2% to $11.60. Prime Medicine, Inc. PRME rose 15.3% to $3.1350.

rose 15.3% to $3.1350. Precigen, Inc. PGEN rose 13.6% to $1.65.

rose 13.6% to $1.65. Daqo New Energy Cor p. DQ gained 13.4% to $17.35.

p. gained 13.4% to $17.35. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc . SION rose 10.5% to $20.07.

. rose 10.5% to $20.07. Montauk Renewables, Inc . MNTK gained 10.4% to $2.63.

. gained 10.4% to $2.63. Critical Metals Cor p. CRML rose 9.4% to $3.5760.

p. rose 9.4% to $3.5760. MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 7.1% to $16.81.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock