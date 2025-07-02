July 2, 2025 10:22 AM 1 min read

Hut 8, Greenbrier And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling over 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. HUT rose sharply during Wednesday's session after announcing a key infrastructure win in Ontario.

The company revealed that its joint venture, Far North Power Corp., formed alongside Macquarie Equipment Finance Ltd., a subsidiary of Macquarie Group, has secured new five-year capacity agreements for all four of its Ontario-based natural gas power plants.

Hut 8 shares jumped 15.2% to $21.28 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Blue Gold Limited BGL gained 56.88% to $112.84 after jumping 74% on Tuesday.
  • Namib Minerals NAMM rose 45.8% to $10.02 after declining 9% on Tuesday.
  • The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX surged 16.5% to $54.74 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter.
  • Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC gained 16.2% to $11.60.
  • Prime Medicine, Inc. PRME rose 15.3% to $3.1350.
  • Precigen, Inc. PGEN rose 13.6% to $1.65.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ gained 13.4% to $17.35.
  • Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. SION rose 10.5% to $20.07.
  • Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK gained 10.4% to $2.63.
  • Critical Metals Corp. CRML rose 9.4% to $3.5760.
  • MARA Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 7.1% to $16.81.

