Mitsubishi Motors is a Japanese automobile manufacturer. The company principally produces small passenger vehicles, electric and hybrid vehicles, and sport utility vehicles, or SUVs. Mitsubishi Motors is organised into two business segments: automobile business and automobile financing business. The company derives the vast majority of company revenue from the automotive business. Geographically, the company is separated into five regions: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia (excluding Japan), and other. With more than half of its products manufactures in Japan where it also generates the majority of its consolidated revenue, followed by Asia, and North America.