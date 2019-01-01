MMG Ltd engaged in the exploration, development, and mining of zinc, copper, gold, silver, and lead deposits around the world. The group has five reportable operating segments namely Dugald River, Kinsevere, Rosebery, Las Bambas, and other. Las Bambas mine is an open-pit, scalable, long-life copper and molybdenum mining operation; Kinsevere is an open-pit copper mining operation located in the Haut-Katanga Province; Dugald River mine is an underground zinc mining operation located near Cloncurry in North West Queensland; and Rosebery is an underground polymetallic base metal mining operation located on Tasmania's west coast.