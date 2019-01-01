QQQ
IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (ARCA: MMIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF's (MMIT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF.

Q

What is the target price for IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT)?

A

The stock price for IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (ARCA: MMIT) is $25.86 last updated Today at 4:33:03 PM.

Q

Does IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2018.

Q

When is IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (ARCA:MMIT) reporting earnings?

A

IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) operate in?

A

IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.