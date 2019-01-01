QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (ARCA: MMIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF's (MMIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF.

Q

What is the target price for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)?

A

The stock price for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (ARCA: MMIN) is $26.61 last updated Today at 4:32:31 PM.

Q

Does IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2018.

Q

When is IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (ARCA:MMIN) reporting earnings?

A

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) operate in?

A

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.