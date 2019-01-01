QQQ
Range
0.2 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
14.9K/46.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 5.99
Mkt Cap
3.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
17.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
MMEX Resources Corp is a resource development company. Principally, it is engaged in exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power projects in Texas, Peru, and other countries in Latin America. The company intends to build crude oil refining facilities in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It also focuses on operations of around 10,000 bpd distillation unit that will produce a non-transportation grade diesel for sale in the local market for drilling frac fluids, along with naphtha and residual fuel oil to be sold to other refiners.

MMEX Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MMEX Resources (MMEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MMEX Resources (OTCPK: MMEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MMEX Resources's (MMEX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MMEX Resources.

Q

What is the target price for MMEX Resources (MMEX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MMEX Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for MMEX Resources (MMEX)?

A

The stock price for MMEX Resources (OTCPK: MMEX) is $0.1975 last updated Today at 4:00:02 PM.

Q

Does MMEX Resources (MMEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MMEX Resources.

Q

When is MMEX Resources (OTCPK:MMEX) reporting earnings?

A

MMEX Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MMEX Resources (MMEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MMEX Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does MMEX Resources (MMEX) operate in?

A

MMEX Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.