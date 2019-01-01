MMEX Resources Corp is a resource development company. Principally, it is engaged in exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power projects in Texas, Peru, and other countries in Latin America. The company intends to build crude oil refining facilities in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It also focuses on operations of around 10,000 bpd distillation unit that will produce a non-transportation grade diesel for sale in the local market for drilling frac fluids, along with naphtha and residual fuel oil to be sold to other refiners.