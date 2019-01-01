QQQ
Mirriad Advertising PLC is a video technology company. It is engaged in the development of native in-video advertising. It enables brands and advertisers to plan and run multi-title campaigns across three screens including air, online, and, mobile. Its objective is to build brand awareness in target markets and in turn generate demand for the product. Geographically, it derives most of the revenue from China and Singapore and has a presence in the UK, United States, Brazil, and India.

Mirriad Advertising Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mirriad Advertising (OTCQX: MMDDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mirriad Advertising's (MMDDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mirriad Advertising.

Q

What is the target price for Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mirriad Advertising

Q

Current Stock Price for Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF)?

A

The stock price for Mirriad Advertising (OTCQX: MMDDF) is $0.2007 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:45:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mirriad Advertising.

Q

When is Mirriad Advertising (OTCQX:MMDDF) reporting earnings?

A

Mirriad Advertising does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mirriad Advertising.

Q

What sector and industry does Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF) operate in?

A

Mirriad Advertising is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.