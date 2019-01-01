Mirriad Advertising PLC is a video technology company. It is engaged in the development of native in-video advertising. It enables brands and advertisers to plan and run multi-title campaigns across three screens including air, online, and, mobile. Its objective is to build brand awareness in target markets and in turn generate demand for the product. Geographically, it derives most of the revenue from China and Singapore and has a presence in the UK, United States, Brazil, and India.