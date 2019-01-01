QQQ
Range
0.08 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
47.7K/107.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
6.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
70.2M
Outstanding
Medallion Resources Ltd is a Canada-based company, which is involved in the acquisition and evaluation of mineral resource projects. It focuses on a rare-earth business strategy involving the mineral monazite, which is available as a by-product mineral from heavy-mineral-sands mining operations.

Medallion Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medallion Resources (MLLOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medallion Resources (OTCQB: MLLOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medallion Resources's (MLLOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medallion Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Medallion Resources (MLLOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medallion Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Medallion Resources (MLLOF)?

A

The stock price for Medallion Resources (OTCQB: MLLOF) is $0.08915 last updated Today at 4:24:20 PM.

Q

Does Medallion Resources (MLLOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medallion Resources.

Q

When is Medallion Resources (OTCQB:MLLOF) reporting earnings?

A

Medallion Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medallion Resources (MLLOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medallion Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Medallion Resources (MLLOF) operate in?

A

Medallion Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.