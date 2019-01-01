QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mercator Minerals Ltd is a natural resource company. It mines, develops, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company's property portfolio consists of Mineral Park mine is a copper/molybdenum producing mine located near Kingman, Arizona; El Pilar a copper exploration and development project located in Northern Mexico; and El Creston which is a molybdenum exploration and development project located in Northern Mexico. The company's operations of mineral properties and copper and molybdenum extraction are carried out in the United States and exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The majority of its revenues are derived from the United States.

Mercator Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mercator Minerals (MLKKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mercator Minerals (OTCEM: MLKKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mercator Minerals's (MLKKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mercator Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Mercator Minerals (MLKKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mercator Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Mercator Minerals (MLKKF)?

A

The stock price for Mercator Minerals (OTCEM: MLKKF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 14:34:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mercator Minerals (MLKKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mercator Minerals.

Q

When is Mercator Minerals (OTCEM:MLKKF) reporting earnings?

A

Mercator Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mercator Minerals (MLKKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mercator Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Mercator Minerals (MLKKF) operate in?

A

Mercator Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.