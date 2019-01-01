Mercator Minerals Ltd is a natural resource company. It mines, develops, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company's property portfolio consists of Mineral Park mine is a copper/molybdenum producing mine located near Kingman, Arizona; El Pilar a copper exploration and development project located in Northern Mexico; and El Creston which is a molybdenum exploration and development project located in Northern Mexico. The company's operations of mineral properties and copper and molybdenum extraction are carried out in the United States and exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The majority of its revenues are derived from the United States.