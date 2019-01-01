QQQ
Malaga Inc. is a mining company. The company, through its subsidiaries operates tungsten mine and gold plant with mining and exploration activities focused in Peru. The operations, exploration and development activities on the Pasto Bueno Property are located in the Ancash Department, Central Peru. The company also owns and operates in a hydroelectric asset. The company owns 100% of the property, including all surface rights. The company processes the ore from its own mine.

Malaga Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Malaga (MLGAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Malaga (OTCEM: MLGAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Malaga's (MLGAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Malaga.

Q

What is the target price for Malaga (MLGAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Malaga

Q

Current Stock Price for Malaga (MLGAF)?

A

The stock price for Malaga (OTCEM: MLGAF) is $0.00001 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 20:40:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Malaga (MLGAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Malaga.

Q

When is Malaga (OTCEM:MLGAF) reporting earnings?

A

Malaga does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Malaga (MLGAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Malaga.

Q

What sector and industry does Malaga (MLGAF) operate in?

A

Malaga is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.