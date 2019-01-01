QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.62
Mkt Cap
5.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
177.23
EPS
0
Shares
24M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Melkior Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. Its exploration includes gold, base metal, and others. Its projects include Carscallen Project, Val d'Or Project, and other projects.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Melkior Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Melkior Resources (MKRIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Melkior Resources (OTCPK: MKRIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Melkior Resources's (MKRIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Melkior Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Melkior Resources (MKRIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Melkior Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Melkior Resources (MKRIF)?

A

The stock price for Melkior Resources (OTCPK: MKRIF) is $0.2239 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:26:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Melkior Resources (MKRIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Melkior Resources.

Q

When is Melkior Resources (OTCPK:MKRIF) reporting earnings?

A

Melkior Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Melkior Resources (MKRIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Melkior Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Melkior Resources (MKRIF) operate in?

A

Melkior Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.