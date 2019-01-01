QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/37.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
57.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.54
EPS
0
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Majestic Gold Corp is a mining and exploration company. It is principally engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in China, Australia, and North America. The company owns an interest in Songjiagou Gold Mine.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Majestic Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Majestic Gold (MJGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Majestic Gold (OTCPK: MJGCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Majestic Gold's (MJGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Majestic Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Majestic Gold (MJGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Majestic Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Majestic Gold (MJGCF)?

A

The stock price for Majestic Gold (OTCPK: MJGCF) is $0.05543 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:35:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Majestic Gold (MJGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Majestic Gold.

Q

When is Majestic Gold (OTCPK:MJGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Majestic Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Majestic Gold (MJGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Majestic Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Majestic Gold (MJGCF) operate in?

A

Majestic Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.