Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is a general electric industrials conglomerate that develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical equipment worldwide. The company's core segments include: industrial automation systems, energy and electric systems, electric devices, information and communication systems, and home appliances (which includes commercial A/C). Mitsubishi Electric was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Mitsubishi Electric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK: MIELF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mitsubishi Electric's (MIELF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsubishi Electric.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsubishi Electric

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF)?

A

The stock price for Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK: MIELF) is $12.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:33:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELF) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsubishi Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsubishi Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF) operate in?

A

Mitsubishi Electric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.