Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.4 - 23.5
Mkt Cap
144.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.88
EPS
0.28
Shares
6.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Meritage Hospitality Group Inc is one of the nation's premier restaurant operators, with more than 300 restaurants in operation located in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.


Meritage Hospitality Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meritage Hospitality Gr (MHGU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meritage Hospitality Gr (OTCQX: MHGU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Meritage Hospitality Gr's (MHGU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Meritage Hospitality Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Meritage Hospitality Gr (MHGU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meritage Hospitality Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Meritage Hospitality Gr (MHGU)?

A

The stock price for Meritage Hospitality Gr (OTCQX: MHGU) is $21.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:13:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Meritage Hospitality Gr (MHGU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Meritage Hospitality Gr (OTCQX:MHGU) reporting earnings?

A

Meritage Hospitality Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Meritage Hospitality Gr (MHGU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meritage Hospitality Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Meritage Hospitality Gr (MHGU) operate in?

A

Meritage Hospitality Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.