MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas PLC is a multinational integrated oil and gas company. Its core operations and subsidiaries are cumulatively referred to as MOL Group and are listed under one ticker. Upstream, MOL Group explores and produces oil and natural gas in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Most of its crude oil and natural gas production comes from Eastern Europe and Russia. At the midstream level, MOL Group transports natural gas through pipelines across Central and Eastern Europe. MOL Group then refines and sells a variety of petrochemical products downstream, including gasoline and diesel. Its refineries, as well as its filling stations, concentrate in the Central and Eastern European regions. This downstream segment is where the majority of revenue is generated.