Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust that owns, manages, and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties across Canada. The company has three reportable segments namely Retail, Office, and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment.

Morguard REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Morguard REIT (MGRUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Morguard REIT (OTC: MGRUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Morguard REIT's (MGRUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Morguard REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Morguard REIT (MGRUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Morguard REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Morguard REIT (MGRUF)?

A

The stock price for Morguard REIT (OTC: MGRUF) is $4.225 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:29:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Morguard REIT (MGRUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Morguard REIT (OTC:MGRUF) reporting earnings?

A

Morguard REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Morguard REIT (MGRUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Morguard REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Morguard REIT (MGRUF) operate in?

A

Morguard REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.