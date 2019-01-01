QQQ
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (ARCA: MGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Mega Cap ETF's (MGC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (ARCA: MGC) is $146.5399 last updated Today at 3:49:00 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021.

Q

When is Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (ARCA:MGC) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) operate in?

A

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.