Range
0.22 - 0.23
Vol / Avg.
20.1K/192.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.34
Mkt Cap
81.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
7.62
EPS
0
Shares
355.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mega Uranium Ltd is a Canada based exploration stage mineral resources company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of uranium prospective properties. Its properties include Ben Lomond, Georgetown, and Kintyre in Australia. Geographically, it operates in Canada and Australia.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mega Uranium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mega Uranium (MGAFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mega Uranium (OTCPK: MGAFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mega Uranium's (MGAFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mega Uranium.

Q

What is the target price for Mega Uranium (MGAFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mega Uranium

Q

Current Stock Price for Mega Uranium (MGAFF)?

A

The stock price for Mega Uranium (OTCPK: MGAFF) is $0.22951 last updated Today at 3:01:54 PM.

Q

Does Mega Uranium (MGAFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mega Uranium.

Q

When is Mega Uranium (OTCPK:MGAFF) reporting earnings?

A

Mega Uranium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mega Uranium (MGAFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mega Uranium.

Q

What sector and industry does Mega Uranium (MGAFF) operate in?

A

Mega Uranium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.