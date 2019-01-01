QQQ
First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:MFLX), Quotes and News Summary

There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (MFLX) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ: MFLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF's (MFLX) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF.

Q
What is the target price for First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (MFLX) stock?
A

The latest price target for First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ: MFLX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 5, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MFLX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (MFLX)?
A

The stock price for First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ: MFLX) is $17.08 last updated Thu Apr 14 2022 19:52:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (MFLX) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF.

Q
When is First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:MFLX) reporting earnings?
A

First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (MFLX) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF.

Q
What sector and industry does First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (MFLX) operate in?
A

First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.