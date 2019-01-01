ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Manila Electric
(OTCPK:MERVF)
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - -Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 1.127B
Vol / Avg.0 / -Mkt Cap0P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS23.720

Manila Electric Co Stock (OTC:MERVF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Manila Electric

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Manila Electric (MERVF)?

A

There is no price target for Manila Electric

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Manila Electric (MERVF)?

A

There is no analyst for Manila Electric

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Manila Electric (MERVF)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Manila Electric

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Manila Electric (MERVF) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Manila Electric

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.