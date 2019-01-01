ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Medipal Holdings
(OTCPK:MEPDF)
18.649
00
At close: Mar 11
18.9583
0.3093[1.66%]
PreMarket: 9:01AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low18 - 20
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 210M
Vol / Avg.- / 5.5K
Mkt Cap3.9B
P/E14.59
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield0.35/1.90%
Payout Ratio25.81
EPS49.09
Total Float-

Medipal Holdings (OTC:MEPDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Medipal Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$864B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Medipal Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Medipal Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Medipal Holdings (OTCPK:MEPDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Medipal Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Medipal Holdings (OTCPK:MEPDF)?
A

There are no earnings for Medipal Holdings

Q
What were Medipal Holdings’s (OTCPK:MEPDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Medipal Holdings

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.