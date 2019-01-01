QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.44 - 0.52
Vol / Avg.
125.6K/480K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 1.81
Mkt Cap
18.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.52
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
40.8M
Outstanding
Medaro Mining Corp is a lithium exploration company. It holds an option over the Superb Lake lithium and gold property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario and the CYR South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec.

Medaro Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medaro Mining (MEDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medaro Mining (OTCPK: MEDAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medaro Mining's (MEDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medaro Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Medaro Mining (MEDAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medaro Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Medaro Mining (MEDAF)?

A

The stock price for Medaro Mining (OTCPK: MEDAF) is $0.4484 last updated Today at 3:33:37 PM.

Q

Does Medaro Mining (MEDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medaro Mining.

Q

When is Medaro Mining (OTCPK:MEDAF) reporting earnings?

A

Medaro Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medaro Mining (MEDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medaro Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Medaro Mining (MEDAF) operate in?

A

Medaro Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.