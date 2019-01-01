QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Galileo Life Sciences Inc, formerly Modern Mobility Aids Inc is an emerging life sciences company. It is focused on launching a virtual Mental Health platform. It currently concentrates on Telehealth, Virtual Care, Cardiac Monitoring, Mental Health, Tele-Monitoring, and other emerging opportunities.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Galileo Life Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Galileo Life Sciences (MDRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galileo Life Sciences (OTCPK: MDRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Galileo Life Sciences's (MDRM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galileo Life Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Galileo Life Sciences (MDRM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Galileo Life Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Galileo Life Sciences (MDRM)?

A

The stock price for Galileo Life Sciences (OTCPK: MDRM) is $0.0162 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:32:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galileo Life Sciences (MDRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galileo Life Sciences.

Q

When is Galileo Life Sciences (OTCPK:MDRM) reporting earnings?

A

Galileo Life Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Galileo Life Sciences (MDRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galileo Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Galileo Life Sciences (MDRM) operate in?

A

Galileo Life Sciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.