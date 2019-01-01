Medley Management Inc is an asset management company providing its services mainly to retail and institutional investors. It provides credit-focused investment strategies through various funds and products that meet the needs of a wide range of retail and institutional investors. The company manages two permanent capital vehicles, both of which are business development companies, as well as long-dated private funds and separately managed accounts. The company focuses on credit-related investment strategies originating senior secured loans to private middle-market companies in the United States. The company recognizes most of its revenues through management fees.