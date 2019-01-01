QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
MedGen Inc is the United States based Med-Tech and Lifesciences company. It manufactures, sells and licenses healthcare products. The company operates in the business segments of Biomedical, Healthcare, Precision medicine and Pharmaceutical. Along with its subsidiaries, it provides medical device coating services, a platform enabling cell using hydrogel, direct-write printing devices and artificial human organs. It also offers smart bandages and eTextiles.

MedGen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MedGen (MDIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MedGen (OTCEM: MDIN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MedGen's (MDIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MedGen.

Q

What is the target price for MedGen (MDIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MedGen

Q

Current Stock Price for MedGen (MDIN)?

A

The stock price for MedGen (OTCEM: MDIN) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MedGen (MDIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MedGen.

Q

When is MedGen (OTCEM:MDIN) reporting earnings?

A

MedGen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MedGen (MDIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MedGen.

Q

What sector and industry does MedGen (MDIN) operate in?

A

MedGen is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.