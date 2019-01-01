QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.68 - 1.43
Mkt Cap
8.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Medicure Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is involved in research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics for the United States hospital market. Its main focus is on sale and marketing of its drug Aggrastat which is a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist, is used for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome including unstable angina.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Medicure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medicure (MCUJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medicure (OTCPK: MCUJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medicure's (MCUJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medicure.

Q

What is the target price for Medicure (MCUJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medicure

Q

Current Stock Price for Medicure (MCUJF)?

A

The stock price for Medicure (OTCPK: MCUJF) is $0.7891 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:29:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medicure (MCUJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medicure.

Q

When is Medicure (OTCPK:MCUJF) reporting earnings?

A

Medicure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medicure (MCUJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medicure.

Q

What sector and industry does Medicure (MCUJF) operate in?

A

Medicure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.