Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.4K
Div / Yield
4.44/3.27%
52 Wk
112 - 154.3
Mkt Cap
52B
Payout Ratio
42.84
Open
-
P/E
17.1
EPS
0
Shares
383.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Macquarie Group began trading in 1969 as Hill Samuel Australia, obtained its bank licence in 1985, and listed in 1996. It's Australia's only sizable listed investment bank, now internationally diversified, operating in asset management, banking and wealth, risk and capital solutions, and advisory.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Macquarie Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Macquarie Group (MCQEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Macquarie Group (OTCPK: MCQEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Macquarie Group's (MCQEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Macquarie Group.

Q

What is the target price for Macquarie Group (MCQEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Macquarie Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Macquarie Group (MCQEF)?

A

The stock price for Macquarie Group (OTCPK: MCQEF) is $135.58 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:14:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Macquarie Group (MCQEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Macquarie Group.

Q

When is Macquarie Group (OTCPK:MCQEF) reporting earnings?

A

Macquarie Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Macquarie Group (MCQEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Macquarie Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Macquarie Group (MCQEF) operate in?

A

Macquarie Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.