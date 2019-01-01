|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MGM China Holdings (OTCPK: MCHVY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for MGM China Holdings.
There is no analysis for MGM China Holdings
The stock price for MGM China Holdings (OTCPK: MCHVY) is $8.945 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:11:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 23, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 18, 2015.
MGM China Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for MGM China Holdings.
MGM China Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.