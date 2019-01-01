QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
KMA Holding Inc is a diversified holding company targeting, developing the international sales and partners in medical and sports arms research, development, manufacturing and distribution.

KMA Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KMA Holding (MCDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KMA Holding (OTCEM: MCDA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KMA Holding's (MCDA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KMA Holding.

Q

What is the target price for KMA Holding (MCDA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KMA Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for KMA Holding (MCDA)?

A

The stock price for KMA Holding (OTCEM: MCDA) is $0.005 last updated Thu Sep 09 2021 15:31:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KMA Holding (MCDA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KMA Holding.

Q

When is KMA Holding (OTCEM:MCDA) reporting earnings?

A

KMA Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KMA Holding (MCDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KMA Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does KMA Holding (MCDA) operate in?

A

KMA Holding is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.