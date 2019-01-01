QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
MetaCap Inc is a financial technology company that develops software utilized in various financial markets. The company is also focused on crypto-currency, DeFi protocols, and blockchain integration in the global financial markets.

MetaCap Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MetaCap (MCAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MetaCap (OTCPK: MCAP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MetaCap's (MCAP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MetaCap.

Q

What is the target price for MetaCap (MCAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MetaCap

Q

Current Stock Price for MetaCap (MCAP)?

A

The stock price for MetaCap (OTCPK: MCAP) is $10.15 last updated Today at 2:30:00 PM.

Q

Does MetaCap (MCAP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 13, 2012 to stockholders of record on July 16, 2012.

Q

When is MetaCap (OTCPK:MCAP) reporting earnings?

A

MetaCap does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MetaCap (MCAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MetaCap.

Q

What sector and industry does MetaCap (MCAP) operate in?

A

MetaCap is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.