Man Wah Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company that is mainly engaged in the research, development, production, sale and related services of sofas, mattresses, panel furniture, and furniture accessories. The company reports in four segments namely Sofa and ancillary products, Other products, Other Business, and Homegroup Business. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Sofa and ancillary products segment. The company's brands include CHEERS, Fleming, and others. The company operates in the People's Republic of China(including Hong Kong and Macau), North America, Europe, and other countries.