Range
0.51 - 0.6
Vol / Avg.
33.9K/20.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.45 - 0.85
Mkt Cap
53.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.55
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
105M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Montage Gold Corp is a mineral exploration and development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company's mineral properties are located in Cote d'Ivoire where it owns four permits and nine permit applications. Its projects include the Morondo Gold Project, the Korokaha Gold Project, and the Bobosso Gold Project.

Analyst Ratings

Montage Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Montage Gold (MAUTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Montage Gold (OTCPK: MAUTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Montage Gold's (MAUTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Montage Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Montage Gold (MAUTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Montage Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Montage Gold (MAUTF)?

A

The stock price for Montage Gold (OTCPK: MAUTF) is $0.511 last updated Today at 2:47:22 PM.

Q

Does Montage Gold (MAUTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Montage Gold.

Q

When is Montage Gold (OTCPK:MAUTF) reporting earnings?

A

Montage Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Montage Gold (MAUTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Montage Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Montage Gold (MAUTF) operate in?

A

Montage Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.