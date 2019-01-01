Maptelligent Inc provides crisis management solutions. The company integrates disparate data from sensors, cameras, alarms, access control and accountability systems creating actionable intelligence by presenting their location within a building and by visualizing the information provided on an intuitive map interface. The solutions help in maintaining and protecting physical structures and venues. The company serves various entities that are at risk from threats and emergency incidents such as schools, universities, hospitals, shopping malls, sporting events, commercial enterprises, and ports.