There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Maptelligent Inc provides crisis management solutions. The company integrates disparate data from sensors, cameras, alarms, access control and accountability systems creating actionable intelligence by presenting their location within a building and by visualizing the information provided on an intuitive map interface. The solutions help in maintaining and protecting physical structures and venues. The company serves various entities that are at risk from threats and emergency incidents such as schools, universities, hospitals, shopping malls, sporting events, commercial enterprises, and ports.

see more
Maptelligent Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maptelligent (MAPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maptelligent (OTCPK: MAPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maptelligent's (MAPT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maptelligent.

Q

What is the target price for Maptelligent (MAPT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maptelligent

Q

Current Stock Price for Maptelligent (MAPT)?

A

The stock price for Maptelligent (OTCPK: MAPT) is $0.00365 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Maptelligent (MAPT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maptelligent.

Q

When is Maptelligent (OTCPK:MAPT) reporting earnings?

A

Maptelligent does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maptelligent (MAPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maptelligent.

Q

What sector and industry does Maptelligent (MAPT) operate in?

A

Maptelligent is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.