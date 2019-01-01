QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/3.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 1.4
Mkt Cap
3.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
11.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Magellan Gold Corp is focused on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Magellan's flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. The company is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States. Further, it focuses on resuming production and expanding resource base to achieve greater market recognition for the benefit of its shareholders.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Magellan Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magellan Gold (MAGE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magellan Gold (OTCQB: MAGE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Magellan Gold's (MAGE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magellan Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Magellan Gold (MAGE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magellan Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Magellan Gold (MAGE)?

A

The stock price for Magellan Gold (OTCQB: MAGE) is $0.272 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:15:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Magellan Gold (MAGE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magellan Gold.

Q

When is Magellan Gold (OTCQB:MAGE) reporting earnings?

A

Magellan Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magellan Gold (MAGE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magellan Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Magellan Gold (MAGE) operate in?

A

Magellan Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.