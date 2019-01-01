|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of LeoNovus (OTCPK: LVNSF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for LeoNovus.
There is no analysis for LeoNovus
The stock price for LeoNovus (OTCPK: LVNSF) is $0.1401 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:21:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for LeoNovus.
LeoNovus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for LeoNovus.
LeoNovus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.