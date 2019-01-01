LeoNovus Inc is a provider of cloud solutions software that optimizes enterprise data storage and management with its multi-cloud data controller solution. Its product includes Smart Filer and Vault. The company's solutions are Boundless Unstructured Data Storage; Enhanced Hybrid Cloud Data Security; Compliant, Long-Term Data Management; Seamless Storage Hardware Refresh, and Cloud Storage with No Strings Attached. It derives revenue from software license fees and related services.