Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ: LVHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF's (LVHD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)?

A

The stock price for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ: LVHD) is $37.43 last updated Today at 2:30:15 PM.

Q

Does Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) reporting earnings?

A

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) operate in?

A

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.