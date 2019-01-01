ñol

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs
(NASDAQ:LTRPB)
9.93
-0.05[-0.50%]
At close: May 31
10.17
0.2400[2.42%]
After Hours: 4:22PM EDT
Day High/Low9.8 - 10.19
52 Week High/Low9.55 - 34.17
Open / Close9.8 / 10.19
Float / Outstanding298.7K / 75.9M
Vol / Avg.1.3K / 1.3K
Mkt Cap753.3M
P/E3.1
50d Avg. Price13.76
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.36
Total Float298.7K

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$262M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPB) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPB)?
A

There are no earnings for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs

Q
What were Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:LTRPB) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs

