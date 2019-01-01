QQQ
Labor Smart Inc is a United States based company engaged in providing on-demand temporary labor solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. The company provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trades' people and general laborers to commercial construction industries.

Labor Smart Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Labor Smart (LTNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Labor Smart (OTCEM: LTNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Labor Smart's (LTNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Labor Smart.

Q

What is the target price for Labor Smart (LTNC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Labor Smart

Q

Current Stock Price for Labor Smart (LTNC)?

A

The stock price for Labor Smart (OTCEM: LTNC) is $0.0018 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:44:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Labor Smart (LTNC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Labor Smart.

Q

When is Labor Smart (OTCEM:LTNC) reporting earnings?

A

Labor Smart does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Labor Smart (LTNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Labor Smart.

Q

What sector and industry does Labor Smart (LTNC) operate in?

A

Labor Smart is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.