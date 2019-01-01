QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Latch Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. It specializes in keyless entry security systems to open and manage every door in an apartment building from a smartphone.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Latch Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Latch (LTCHW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Latch (NASDAQ: LTCHW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Latch's (LTCHW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Latch.

Q

What is the target price for Latch (LTCHW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Latch

Q

Current Stock Price for Latch (LTCHW)?

A

The stock price for Latch (NASDAQ: LTCHW) is $1.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Latch (LTCHW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Latch.

Q

When is Latch (NASDAQ:LTCHW) reporting earnings?

A

Latch does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Latch (LTCHW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Latch.

Q

What sector and industry does Latch (LTCHW) operate in?

A

Latch is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.