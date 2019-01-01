QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.33 - 46.5
Mkt Cap
464.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
11M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
lastminute.com NV Switzerland-based company operates in the online travel and leisure industry. It offers online tools & technologies for search compare and book flights, vacation packages, Car rental, Lifestyle, hotel bookings and other Ancillary services. Group operates under a number of key brands, including lastminute.com, Bravofly, Rumbo, Volagratis and Jetcost. The company offers services to the customer through websites and mobile apps in approximately 17 languages and across 40 countries. The company business is spread across the various geographical region which includes France, the UK , Spain, Switzerland and internationally. Its segments include Online Travel Agency, Metasearch, Media and Other segments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

lastminute.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy lastminute.com (LSMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of lastminute.com (OTCGM: LSMNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are lastminute.com's (LSMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for lastminute.com.

Q

What is the target price for lastminute.com (LSMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for lastminute.com

Q

Current Stock Price for lastminute.com (LSMNF)?

A

The stock price for lastminute.com (OTCGM: LSMNF) is $42.147518 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 17:26:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does lastminute.com (LSMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for lastminute.com.

Q

When is lastminute.com (OTCGM:LSMNF) reporting earnings?

A

lastminute.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is lastminute.com (LSMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for lastminute.com.

Q

What sector and industry does lastminute.com (LSMNF) operate in?

A

lastminute.com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.