Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
2.77/2.37%
52 Wk
99 - 151.93
Mkt Cap
807.8M
Payout Ratio
26.77
Open
-
P/E
13.01
EPS
2.43
Shares
6.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lassonde Industries Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It also acts as a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces. The company operates through the single segment being the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of ready-to-drink juices and drinks; frozen juice concentrates; and specialty food products; and the importation, packaging, and marketing of selected wines from several countries of origin. Lassonde has its presence in Canada and the United States. It earns the majority of the revenue in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lassonde Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lassonde Industries (LSDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lassonde Industries (OTCPK: LSDAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lassonde Industries's (LSDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lassonde Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Lassonde Industries (LSDAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lassonde Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Lassonde Industries (LSDAF)?

A

The stock price for Lassonde Industries (OTCPK: LSDAF) is $116.5 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:58:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lassonde Industries (LSDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lassonde Industries.

Q

When is Lassonde Industries (OTCPK:LSDAF) reporting earnings?

A

Lassonde Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lassonde Industries (LSDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lassonde Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Lassonde Industries (LSDAF) operate in?

A

Lassonde Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.