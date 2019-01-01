QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Lighting Science Group Corp provides LED solutions for home and businesses. Its products include LED lights, biological lamps, types of bulbs, LED tubes, grow light, solar street light, durabulb etc. The company has patents for its most of the products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lighting Science Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lighting Science Group (LSCG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lighting Science Group (OTCEM: LSCG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lighting Science Group's (LSCG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lighting Science Group.

Q

What is the target price for Lighting Science Group (LSCG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lighting Science Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Lighting Science Group (LSCG)?

A

The stock price for Lighting Science Group (OTCEM: LSCG) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 14:33:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lighting Science Group (LSCG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lighting Science Group.

Q

When is Lighting Science Group (OTCEM:LSCG) reporting earnings?

A

Lighting Science Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lighting Science Group (LSCG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lighting Science Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Lighting Science Group (LSCG) operate in?

A

Lighting Science Group is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.