QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/63.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.24 - 0.77
Mkt Cap
32.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
117.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Legend Power Systems Inc together with its subsidiaries provides electrical energy conservation solutions to commercial and industrial customers in Canada. The firm develops, manufactures, and markets patented devices, the SmartGATE that saves electrical energy. Business operating segments are based on geographical location of sale and installation of the SmartGATE products: Legend Power Systems Canada and Legend Power Systems Corp - U.S. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Legend Power Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legend Power Systems (LPSIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legend Power Systems (OTCQB: LPSIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legend Power Systems's (LPSIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Legend Power Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Legend Power Systems (LPSIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Legend Power Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Legend Power Systems (LPSIF)?

A

The stock price for Legend Power Systems (OTCQB: LPSIF) is $0.2797 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:34:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legend Power Systems (LPSIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legend Power Systems.

Q

When is Legend Power Systems (OTCQB:LPSIF) reporting earnings?

A

Legend Power Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Legend Power Systems (LPSIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legend Power Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Legend Power Systems (LPSIF) operate in?

A

Legend Power Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.