Legend Power Systems Inc together with its subsidiaries provides electrical energy conservation solutions to commercial and industrial customers in Canada. The firm develops, manufactures, and markets patented devices, the SmartGATE that saves electrical energy. Business operating segments are based on geographical location of sale and installation of the SmartGATE products: Legend Power Systems Canada and Legend Power Systems Corp - U.S. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the United States.