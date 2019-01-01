QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Legend Oil & Gas Ltd is a crude oil hauling and trucking company. The company's principal operations are in the Bakken region of North Dakota and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. It focuses is to grow its core business and expand its crude oil hauling operations into other basins throughout the United States. The company's only segment, as the oil and gas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Legend Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legend Oil & Gas (LOGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legend Oil & Gas (OTCEM: LOGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legend Oil & Gas's (LOGL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Legend Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Legend Oil & Gas (LOGL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Legend Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Legend Oil & Gas (LOGL)?

A

The stock price for Legend Oil & Gas (OTCEM: LOGL) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:04:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legend Oil & Gas (LOGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legend Oil & Gas.

Q

When is Legend Oil & Gas (OTCEM:LOGL) reporting earnings?

A

Legend Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Legend Oil & Gas (LOGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legend Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Legend Oil & Gas (LOGL) operate in?

A

Legend Oil & Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.