|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Legend Oil & Gas (OTCEM: LOGL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Legend Oil & Gas.
There is no analysis for Legend Oil & Gas
The stock price for Legend Oil & Gas (OTCEM: LOGL) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:04:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Legend Oil & Gas.
Legend Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Legend Oil & Gas.
Legend Oil & Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.