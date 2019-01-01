QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.9/3.91%
52 Wk
22.6 - 23.32
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
16.72
Open
-
P/E
11.38
EPS
63.75
Shares
70.4M
Outstanding
LINTEC Corp produces and sells paper, electronic, and industrial materials products in three segments based on product type. The printing and industrial materials products segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells adhesive papers and tapes for seals, labels and automobile-use adhesive products, as well as construction-related films for windows and automobiles. The electronic and optical products segment sells semiconductor-related adhesive tapes. The paper and converted products segments sells paper products used for envelopes, printing, and food packaging. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.

LINTEC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LINTEC (LNTEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LINTEC (OTCPK: LNTEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are LINTEC's (LNTEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LINTEC.

Q

What is the target price for LINTEC (LNTEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LINTEC

Q

Current Stock Price for LINTEC (LNTEF)?

A

The stock price for LINTEC (OTCPK: LNTEF) is $23.06 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 18:21:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LINTEC (LNTEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LINTEC.

Q

When is LINTEC (OTCPK:LNTEF) reporting earnings?

A

LINTEC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LINTEC (LNTEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LINTEC.

Q

What sector and industry does LINTEC (LNTEF) operate in?

A

LINTEC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.