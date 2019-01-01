LINTEC Corp produces and sells paper, electronic, and industrial materials products in three segments based on product type. The printing and industrial materials products segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells adhesive papers and tapes for seals, labels and automobile-use adhesive products, as well as construction-related films for windows and automobiles. The electronic and optical products segment sells semiconductor-related adhesive tapes. The paper and converted products segments sells paper products used for envelopes, printing, and food packaging. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.