Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
5.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
199.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
LeanLife Health Inc is engaged in the business of proprietary plant-based food products and an energy drink. The Company focuses on two business objectives, its plant-based food products (flax seed oils) and energy drink line.

LeanLife Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LeanLife Health (LNLHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LeanLife Health (OTCQB: LNLHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LeanLife Health's (LNLHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LeanLife Health.

Q

What is the target price for LeanLife Health (LNLHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LeanLife Health

Q

Current Stock Price for LeanLife Health (LNLHF)?

A

The stock price for LeanLife Health (OTCQB: LNLHF) is $0.02638 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:11:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LeanLife Health (LNLHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LeanLife Health.

Q

When is LeanLife Health (OTCQB:LNLHF) reporting earnings?

A

LeanLife Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LeanLife Health (LNLHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LeanLife Health.

Q

What sector and industry does LeanLife Health (LNLHF) operate in?

A

LeanLife Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.