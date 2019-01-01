Landa App (OTC:LNDOS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Landa App
No Data
Landa App Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Landa App (LNDOS)?
There is no price target for Landa App
What is the most recent analyst rating for Landa App (LNDOS)?
There is no analyst for Landa App
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Landa App (LNDOS)?
There is no next analyst rating for Landa App
Is the Analyst Rating Landa App (LNDOS) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Landa App
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.