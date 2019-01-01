Lundin Energy AB (formerly known as Lundi Petroleum AB) is an oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe, with operations focused on Norway. The company's main business is exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. Lundin Energy targets 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and a pipeline of future growth opportunities, joined with industry- leading efficiency and low carbon emissions per barrel. Geographically, the company has offices in Norway, Sweden, and other countries. The firm generates revenue from crude-oil production.