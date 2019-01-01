QQQ
Lumina Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. Its project includes Cangrejos, which has ten contiguous mineral concessions and is located near Machala in southwest Ecuador.

Lumina Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lumina Gold (LMGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lumina Gold (OTCQX: LMGDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lumina Gold's (LMGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lumina Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Lumina Gold (LMGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lumina Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Lumina Gold (LMGDF)?

A

The stock price for Lumina Gold (OTCQX: LMGDF) is $0.46093 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:32:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lumina Gold (LMGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lumina Gold.

Q

When is Lumina Gold (OTCQX:LMGDF) reporting earnings?

A

Lumina Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lumina Gold (LMGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lumina Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Lumina Gold (LMGDF) operate in?

A

Lumina Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.